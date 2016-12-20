Freezing fog advisory issued for Jefferson County

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: December 20, 2016

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a freezing fog advisory for the northern half of Alabama, including Jefferson County, until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Driving could become hazardous in the area.

15590091_1232069613499119_6266465460770014746_nA freezing fog advisory means visibility will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down and no prescription viagra leave plenty of distance ahead of online prescription viagra you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

