VIDEO: Cahaba Elementary teachers bid a musical farewell to students for Christmas
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –Teachers at Cahaba Elementary School in Trussville sent students off for Christmas holidays with a music video to the tune of Elton John’s Stepping Into Christmas.
After the work involved with opening the new school and a shortened Thanksgiving holiday, clearly, the teachers are ready for a break.
