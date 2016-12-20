 [fiatalert]
VIDEO: Cahaba Elementary teachers bid a musical farewell to students for Christmas

Posted by: Posted date: December 20, 2016

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Teachers at Cahaba Elementary School in Trussville sent students off for Christmas holidays with a music video to the tune of Elton John’s  Stepping Into Christmas.

After the work involved with opening the new school and a shortened Thanksgiving holiday, clearly, the teachers are ready for a break.

 

Comments

  1. Daniel Byrd says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:01 am

    Austin Baker
    Emily Mathews Baker
    Lisa Page Byrd
    46:30 start there. Just a little Christmas twerking….

