Casey Dunn is Walter Camp first-team All-American

By David Knox, Sports Editor

Jacksonville State center Casey Dunn has been named a first-team Walter Camp FCS All-American along with defensive line teammate Darius Jackson.

It was the third honor in a week for Dunn, the Hewitt-Trussville graduate and Ohio Valley Conference first-teamer.

Earlier Monday, Dunn picked up American Football Coaches Association’s second-team honors and last Thursday he picked up the same honor from The Associated Press.

Jackson and Dunn were the only two Ohio Valley Conference players on the 26-member Walter Camp All-America Team.

Dunn, a 6-foot-3, 292-pound senior, is a Walter Camp All-American for the first time after garnering All-America honors by the AFCA and STATS in 2015. He was the anchor in the Gamecocks offensive line that paved the way for the top offense and rushing offense in the OVC. Jax State rolled up 434 yards per game, 250.6 per game on the ground.

The Trussville native delivered the ball to OVC Offensive Player of the Year Eli Jenkins and protected him in the middle of the Gamecock line, one that featured five All-OVC performers in 2016. Dunn was one of three First-Team All-OVC Offensive Linemen for the Gamecocks and graded out at 90 percent on the season without allowing a sack.