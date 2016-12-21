CPFD delivers red wagons to Children’s Hospital

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

CENTER POINT – The Center Point Fire District delivered six red wagons filled with toys to Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning.

This is an annual event for the Center Point Fire District every year. The tradition began six years ago, and 36 wagons have been presented to the hospital to date.

Funds for the wagons are made available through the CPFD Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which is held each year in July in honor of fallen firefighter Rickey Davis.

This summer’s tournament marked the 11th annual tournament, and was held at Roebuck Golf Course.