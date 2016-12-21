Irondale man wanted on felony burglary charge

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: December 21, 2016

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

IRONDALE – Darquiency Shamod Bowens, 26, is wanted on a Jefferson County felony warrant.

Bowens is charged with burglary in the third degree. He is described as 6'2" and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bowens’ last reported address was the 7700 block of Sunrise Drive in Irondale. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

