Irondale man wanted on felony burglary charge

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

IRONDALE – Darquiency Shamod Bowens, 26, is wanted on a Jefferson County felony warrant.

Bowens is charged with burglary in the third degree. He is described as 6’2” and 170 pounds, with black hair and where can i buy cialis brown eyes.

Bowens’ last reported address was the 7700 block of Sunrise Drive in Irondale. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.