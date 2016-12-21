New to the business, realtor Stephanie Moore works hard

By Chris Yow

For The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — Energetic. Loyal. Honest.

Those three words are how realtor Stephanie Moore describes her personality, and most of all — Moore says she hopes to show clients how well she listens and how hard she works. Moore recalled one of her recent clients saying she was the most down-to-earth agent she'd ever worked with, and that was a major compliment for someone new to the business.

A banker for a decade, Moore made the career change last spring when she and her husband, Russell, agreed she should pursue a real estate license.

“I wasn’t thrilled (with banking). I wanted to do something different. I have a heart for people, and I had an interest in real estate, but I wasn’t really sure how to make that happen.while working full time and juggling three kids,” Moore said.

Luckily, she found out about a satellite class being taught nearby, and decided to attend the class.

“Mark Yarbrough taught a class in Trussville, and so it was a live class instead of a recorded webinar,” Moore said. “When I took the class, I got to know Alan Drinkard and his wife. I thought our personalities meshed well, and they offer things to our clients that other locations do not. So, I decided to join Re-Max/Marketplace.”

Moore said she has a heart to help people, and that’s what led her to real estate. But to her, those aren’t just words. Moore volunteers each Monday with Positive Choices and is very active in her church at Trussville Southside Baptist. Additionally, she is active with recreational sports in the city as well.

Her plan is to continue living in Trussville and serving this area for as long as she’s working.

"This entire area is growing, and that only makes this place more desirable," she said. "The growth is incredible, and that will provide me the opportunity to invest in people and to help them build equity into a home and to promote home ownership.

“Trussville is like a big mayberry. The people are warm and friendly. Even though we’re growing, I think we have great leadership and a great school system. This is a great place to raise a family.”

Two of the many things that Moore said sets her apart is her aggressiveness to please her clients, and the fact that she relates to many families who are moving into this area.

“I am more aggressive than I thought I would be. I am more aggressive at finding better ways to help my clients and to work the hardest I can to take care of them.,” she said. “And at the end of the day, I am a wife and mother before anything else, and that means I am the same type of homebuyer coming into this area.”

Those traits, along with her energy, loyalty and honesty, are what makes a good realtor, and despite being in the industry a short time Moore has made the most of it.