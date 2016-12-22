 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » 4 teens injured in hit and run incident in Birmingham

4 teens injured in hit and run incident in Birmingham

Posted by: Posted date: December 22, 2016

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an assault after four teens were struck by a vehicle in the Wylam neighborhood Thursday.

Officers told al.com they were called to a home in the 4800 block of 7th Avenue before 4 p.m. after a blue, older-model Ford Explorer left the road and struck the teens, who were standing on the sidewalk in front of a home. The driver drove in between two houses before getting back on the road and fleeing the scene.

Two of the victims were transported to UAB with serious injuries, and one was taken to Children’s Hospital. The final victim only sustained minor injuries, and received treatment at the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses to find out what lead to the assault. If anyone sees the vehicle matching the above description, call the Birmingham Police at 254-1700.

Comments

  1. Gene Startley says:
    December 23, 2016 at 2:14 am

    Hope they were BLM.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top