4 teens injured in hit and run incident in Birmingham

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an assault after four teens were struck by a vehicle in the Wylam neighborhood Thursday.

Officers told al.com they were called to a home in the 4800 block of 7th Avenue before 4 p.m. after a blue, older-model Ford Explorer left the road and struck the teens, who were standing on the sidewalk in front of a home. The driver drove in between two houses before getting back on the road and fleeing the scene.

Two of the victims were transported to UAB with serious injuries, and one was taken to Children’s Hospital. The final victim only sustained minor injuries, and received treatment at the scene.

Police are interviewing witnesses to find out what lead to the assault. If anyone sees the vehicle matching the above description, call the Birmingham Police at 254-1700.