Freed-Hardeman improves to 8-3, ranked No. 24 in NAIA men’s poll

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

Freed-Hardeman’s men’s basketball team improved to 8-3, 4-0 in the American Midwest Conference, with a win over No. 12 Park University 84-74 on Dec. 17.

The Lions are ranked No. 24 in the NAIA men’s Division I poll, which is updated biweekly.

The Lions are coached by Jim Sanderson, formerly the longtime head coach at Faulkner University and briefly the Hewitt-Trussville boys coach, and the son of Wimp Sanderson.

Clay-Chalkville graduate Marcus Baldwin is in his first year at F-H, having transferred from Iowa Central Community College. Baldwin has played in 10 games, averaging 4.2 points a game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. He has scored in double-figures twice this season with a high game of 11 points against Hannibal-LaGrange. He is shooting a respectable 36.4 percent from 3-point range.