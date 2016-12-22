One killed in Birmingham Wednesday night

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department responeded to a person in the street on Wednesday in the 900 block of Vinesville Road

They arrived around 11:23 p.m. to find Andre Brown, 40 of Birmingham, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Brown dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that prior to the shooting, witnesses said shots were fired in the area. Witnesses also said the victim hangs out at the Marathon gas station, and is often seen pan-handling the area.

The police don’t have a motive or suspect at this time. Anyone with information can call the BPD Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.