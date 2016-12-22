One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash Wednesday

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

SYLACAUGA – A single-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of a Goodwater woman.

Aurea Alday Gregg, 51, was the passenger of a 1991 Honda Civic, driven by Mark Anthony Alday Samson, 21 of Goodwater. The vehicle left the roadway on Alabama Highway 148 and struck several trees. Gregg wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Samson was also injured and transported to the same hospital.

State Troopers are continuing to investigate.