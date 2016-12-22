 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash Wednesday

One killed, one injured in single-vehicle crash Wednesday

Posted by: Posted date: December 22, 2016

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

SYLACAUGA – A single-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of a Goodwater woman.

Aurea Alday Gregg, 51, was the passenger of a 1991 Honda Civic, driven by Mark Anthony Alday Samson, 21 of Goodwater. The vehicle left the roadway on Alabama Highway 148 and struck several trees. Gregg wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Samson was also injured and transported to the same hospital.

State Troopers are continuing to investigate.

 

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top