VIDEO: Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus answer questions for The Tribune Kids News

From Tribune Digital Media

TRUSSVILLE –Two of the busiest people during the Christmas season dropped by Cahaba Elementary School to visit with students on Monday. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, sat for an interview with Tribune Kids News anchor Sara Marie Buttram and answered Buttram’s questions as well as questions for several students.

Among those questions? Who made the nice list and when should local children be in bed on Christmas Eve? Watch the entire interview below.