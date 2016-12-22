VIDEO: Trussville Tribune Kids News interviews Santa, Mrs. Claus

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

TRUSSVILLE – Santa and Mrs. Claus recently made a trip to Trussville to be interviewed by the Trussville Tribune Kid’s News reporter, Sara Marie Buttram.

Mrs. Claus shared about how she bakes cookies and candy for Santa, but how she likes that she gets Christmas Eve off because everyone leaves milk and cookies out when he brings the toys by.

Santa said he loves the milk and cookies, and the reindeer are especially thankful when there are treats left out for them as well.

Santa also shared that Trussville has a great many boys and girls on the nice list this year. Watch above to see the full interview!