13th annual Red Shoe Run to take place Jan. 21

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM – The annual Red Shoe Run, benefitting Ronald McDonald House, will take place Jan. 21.

Runners can choose between a 10 mile, 5K or one mile fun run through downtown Homewood.

This year’s event will also feature a virtual running option and team building opportunities, This year’s goal is to raise $60,000 to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. Money raised in 2015 allowed RMHCA to serve 705 families statewide, as well as 14 in other states and three in other countries.

“Red Shoe Run plays such an important role in keeping families close at the Ronald McDonald House,” RMHCA Special Events Coordinator, Katie, Hannah, said. “We’re able to ensure that families are never more than minutes away form their sick or inured child thanks to funds raised through this event. Each individual involved in Red Shoe Run truly makes an incredible impact on what we do at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.”

Registration is open through Jan. 17, and walk-up registration is available at the event.