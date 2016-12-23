Clay Public Library rings in new year with full calendar

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

CLAY – The Clay Public Library is ringing in the new year with a calendar full of activities.

Local author Dale Ridgeway will be at the library Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. for a discussion of his book, Stalwart. Copies of the book will be available or can e be purchased in advance on Amazon.

The coffee and coloring series will continue on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. 2p.m. Adult coloring books and coffee will be provided.

The library will celebrate National Puzzle Day on Jan. 29. Puzzles and riddles will be available for children and adults to participate from 1-5 p.m.

Other events include story time at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 24 and 31, toddler time at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 and 25, writer’s guild Jan. 14 and 28 at 11 a.m., “Snowy Science” with the Science Lady Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and mystery night Jan. 17 at 6 p.m..

The library will be closed Jan. 1 and 16.