ESPN announces multiple viewing options for Alabama-Washington game

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Are you tired of the talking heads on the televised college football broadcasts? If so, ESPN is offering multiple viewing options for the Alabama-Washington game at 2 p.m. (CST) on Dec. 31 that allow you to tune out the regular announcers in favor of Eli Gold. Or, if you’re a real sucker for punishment, you can listen to Paul Finebaum and his gang throughout the game.

Similar options will be available for the second playoff game at 7 p.m. (CST) between Ohio State and Clemson.

In an announcement this week, ESPN said the alternate productions will be available on ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes, with SEC Network airing Finebaum Filmroom during the Huskies-Crimson Tide game as a sixth option. ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes Radio will also broadcast the games. MultiCast presentations are available to stream on the ESPN app.

Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe will handle the call on ESPN for the Peach Bowl match-up between the Crimson Tide and the Huskies,

The multicast options will be available as follows:

Command Center Telecast (ESPN2): A split-screen with multiple camera views simultaneously, which could include the main ESPN camera angle, the SkyCam view and isolated camera feeds of both head coaches at any given time. Enhanced statistics and real time drive charts supplement the game action.

A split-screen with multiple camera views simultaneously, which could include the main ESPN camera angle, the SkyCam view and isolated camera feeds of both head coaches at any given time. Enhanced statistics and real time drive charts supplement the game action. Finebaum Film Room (SEC Network): Paul Finebaum along with analysts Booger McFarland, Jordan Rodgers and Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze take calls from fans during the Washington-Alabama game and provide instant analysis. Complete details on SEC Network’s Peach Bowl coverage can be found here.

Paul Finebaum along with analysts Booger McFarland, Jordan Rodgers and Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze take calls from fans during the Washington-Alabama game and provide instant analysis. Complete details on SEC Network’s Peach Bowl coverage can be found here. Hometown Audio (ESPN3): The local radio broadcasts from all four participating teams, including Eli Gold from the Alabama radio network, in conjunction with IMG and Learfield Sports, synched up to ESPN’s main telecast.

The local radio broadcasts from all four participating teams, including Eli Gold from the Alabama radio network, in conjunction with IMG and Learfield Sports, synched up to ESPN’s main telecast. DataCenter (ESPN3): ESPN’s main TV production is supplemented by statistics, tweets and additional relevant information for an enhanced real-time experience on one screen.

ESPN’s main TV production is supplemented by statistics, tweets and additional relevant information for an enhanced real-time experience on one screen. SkyCam (ESPN3): Permanent view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays.

Permanent view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. ESPN Deportes: Kenneth Garay, Alex Pombo and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen (Peach Bowl) and Lalo Varela, Pablo Viruega (Fiesta Bowl) on the Spanish-language calls of the game.

Kenneth Garay, Alex Pombo and Sebastian Martinez-Christensen (Peach Bowl) and Lalo Varela, Pablo Viruega (Fiesta Bowl) on the Spanish-language calls of the game. ESPN Radio: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Todd McShay (Peach Bowl) and Bill Rosinski, David Norrie and Ian Fitzsimmons (Fiesta Bowl) call the games. The broadcast is available throughout the country to more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, ESPNRadio.com, SirusXMRadio, the ESPN app, Apple Music, TuneIn and Slacker Radio.

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Todd McShay (Peach Bowl) and Bill Rosinski, David Norrie and Ian Fitzsimmons (Fiesta Bowl) call the games. The broadcast is available throughout the country to more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, ESPNRadio.com, SirusXMRadio, the ESPN app, Apple Music, TuneIn and Slacker Radio. ESPN Deportes Radio: Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruela (Peach Bowl) and Kenneth Garay and Sebastian Martinez Christensen (Fiesta Bowl) call the matchups.

ESPN will have more than 60 cameras, including 4K cameras, inside both the Georgia Dome for the Peach Bowl and University of Phoenix Stadium for the Fiesta Bowl. Additional technology highlights: