Missing teenager from Winfield located safe

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

WINFIELD — Alexis Busha, 14, was located on Friday according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Winfield Police said Alexis Busha was last seen just down the road from her home, which is on County Road 173, around 5 a.m. Thursday. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black or blue Patagonia jacket, light colored pants and a white t-shirt.

They are asking that everyone share the information, and to contact the 205-487-4333 immediately if they see Busha.