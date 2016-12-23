One dead in afternoon crash, car fire in Clay

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

CLAY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday when deputies were called to Old Springville Road at Paradise Valley, and they found an SUV on fire with one person trapped inside.

Information at the scene indicated the SUV was speeding and driving recklessly, and collided head on with another vehicle and caught fire. The driver was unable to escape, but there were no other injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.