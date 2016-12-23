Three injured, one killed in nightclub shooting

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after an incident in the 3800 block of Richard Arrington Boulevard North, at the GM Lounge.

Officers were called to the location around 3:30 a.m., and responded to four people shot. Upon arrival, all four victims were being transported to UAB Hospital, but Linda Hall, 51, sustained life-threatening injuries, which she succumbed to at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that prior to the shooting, two black males were circling each other in the night club, as if they were going to fight. One of the males pulled a handgun and began to shoot at the other male. All four victims were struck during the shooting.

All victims were seemingly patrons of the club, according to police.

The shooter fled the scene in a Red Ford Mustang and but was apprehended four hours later. Charges are forthcoming, according to police.