28-year-old woman killed in single vehicle crash

CLEBURNE COUNTY –A single-vehicle crash at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday claimed the life of a Heflin woman.

Melody Hope Alred, 28, was killed when the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe she was driving left the roadway on Alabama Highway 46 and struck several trees. Alred, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred nine miles southeast of Heflin.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continued to investigate.