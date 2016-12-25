Independence Place’s new basketball program for adults that have special needs is a slam dunk

By David Knox, Sports Editor

TRUSSVILLE – The basketball caroms off the backboard and a defender in the green-and-white garb of Independence Place gathers it in. His pass goes to Caleb who dribbles hard up court, dribbling with his left hand, then his right as he forces his way to the baseline. It looks as if he’ll try to power in for the layup, but he spots an open teammate down the right side of the key. Caleb hooks a left-handed pass to his teammate, who rattles home another bucket for the home team off the nice assist.

The IP coaches love to see the teammates share the basketball. They love to see the teamwork.

Rebound, drive, assist, goal.

And that’s these young adults at Independence Place have ever wanted, all their parents, siblings, guardians and teachers have ever sought for them, anyway.

Independence Place is a 4-year-old non-profit program temporarily located at First Baptist Church, Trussville. Founded by Executive Director Carrie Jones, a special education teacher at Hewitt-Trussville High School, and led by Program Director Debbie Little, it seeks to provide daily programs for adult individuals with intellectual challenges in a way that allows them to experience a life full of purpose and celebration.

Classes, games, music and dance, arts and crafts, horticulture, Bible studies, social events and outings are all a part of that curriculum to help the participants grow in confidence – whether they are living with their families, in assisted living, in employment – and independence.

Team sports is a part of that, too, and IP began its first season of competitive basketball play just this year.

The third game of the program’s existence was Dec. 15 at FBC Trussville’s gym. About 35 fans were there – parents, family, friends, some church people, a group from a homeschool, some with green-and-white shakers, and some from the day’s opponent ARC of Jefferson County.

Coach Darnell McGary and Thomas Cleveland sent their team out on the court. The game, played in two 20-minute halves with a running clock, meant both teams’ coaches used all their players.

IP’s team came into the game 0-2, but the improvement was clear from the first day of practice. The home team built a 20-8 halftime lead and held on for the first victory for the program, a 36-24 win.

Of course, it’s a win just to be on the court.

One mom, Ellen Cash, said her 28-year-old daughter loves the IP program in general and basketball in particular. She said all the participants enjoy the camaraderie, the teamwork, the social aspect.

“They love it,” she said. “It’s good exercise.”

She pointed out that after the high school years – adults that have exceptional needs may stay in high school till they’re 21 – they are not a lot of resources or opportunities for them to socialize. “It’s a real struggle. This is a way to connect with friends.

Said Meghan, a 4-foot-11 defensive dynamo who continually harassed some of ARC’s bigger players by stealing the ball, “it’s so much fun, it’s amazing. I get my motivation from people who inspire me, like my mom and dad because they came to the game to support me.

“If I didn’t have this – “ she nods her head at the players still on the court, laughing and shooting the ball after the game – “I’d be home watching television. I don’t do any other exercise,” she said, her face still flushed from the running, with a huge smile on her face.

Michelle Dunn has custody of her brother. She brings Michael once a week to IP – it is currently open three days per week with plans to expand to a fourth day.

“He wants to have something to do – loves to do chores, work in the yard,” she said of her 39-year-old brother. “But this gives him the chance to socialize with people. He loves it. It makes him feel good.”

But perhaps no one gets a better feeling from this than the volunteers who work there.

Said Eddie Stovall, who’s been a volunteer around Independence Place “probably since the doors opened.” And today is keeping the scorebook and running the scoreboard, the participants are eager to do things. “Bowling, hunting, fishing,” Stovall said. “But if it wasn’t for Debbie Little, we wouldn’t have an Independence Place,” he said, echoing the words of many around the program. “The work they do is fantastic. And if they didn’t have this, most of them would pretty much be couch potatoes. They probably never thought they’d be playing in a basketball league. And their parents, I’m glad to see them here supporting them … they probably never thought they’d see their children play basketball in a league like this.”

The coaches get a lot of praise from the participants. McGary had worked for Birmingham Park and Recreation as a coach. Cleveland, the father of former local basketball star T.J. Cleveland, currently an assistant at the University of Arkansas, have been coaching basketball players for a long time, but not quite in this type setting.

They are impressed with the enthusiasm and improvement of the players, who before this year, mostly just shot the ball in the gym.

Said McGary, “They follow instructions well. They retain what I tell them. I thought from game to game they’d lose that. That surprised me. That makes me feel good, because I know they’re growing.”

McGary said Cleveland is the one who got him interested in helping out.

“We’ve been friends since elementary school,” Cleveland said. He retired and was looking for something to do. He worked with Mrs. Little’s husband, and Mrs. Little talked him into hanging out.

“It’s really blessed my life.”

Cleveland’s son T.J. donated the jerseys for the program once he found out his dad was helping them start a team.

“Everything we do here is based in love,” he said of the faith-based program. “When we leave here, it’s like going out into the real world. This here is a little piece of heaven being with them. All love – they see no color, no class. It’s amazing. Win or lose, they’re the same way.”

Both coaches, independently of each other, marveled about a recent Christmas party where each participant brought a gift for every other participant.

“I have found out about their camaraderie,” McGary said. “They love each other. Never seen so many people pull for each other, They don’t get mad at each other. They don’t chastise each other. They just want to play and have fun. No egos.

“I get more out of it than they do. Because I’m giving it back and they’re receiving it.”

For information about Independence Place, contact Executive Director Carrie Jones at 913-1815 or carriejones1@independenceplace of alabama.org. or Program Director Debbie Little at 368-7087 or debbielittle@independenceplaceofAlabama.org. There is a website at www.Independenceplaceofalabama.org and a Facebook page, Independence Place of Alabama. The program runs Tuesdays through Thursdays. Space is limited. Interviews are held to assess the appropriateness of the program for the prospective participant. There is a monthly fee. Financial contributions are tax deductible and welcome as the program serves as many as possible from all in the eastern areas of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Center Point and Argo.