ODENVILLE –The Odenville police are searching for 78-year-old Virginia Grass who went missing from 1227 Bucks Valley Road between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

Police said she is believed to be on foot and not in a vehicle.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall with grey hair.

Any sightings or contact please cal the St. Clair County Sheriffs office at 205-629-3333.