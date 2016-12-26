Students eligible to win cash prizes during Black History Month art contest

By Megan Miller, Editor

BIRMINGHAM – McDonald’s of Central Alabama is hosting the McDonald’s Celebration of Creativity Art Contest for the fifth year.

95.7 JAMZ, WBRC FOX 6 and McDonald’s are partnering during Black History Month, asking students to submit unique artwork that expresses their depiction of the civil rights movement and the country’s progression.

Students grades K-12 can submit their story through drawing, painting or mixed media. All pieces must be submitted by February 2, 2017 in order to be eligible to win a cash prize.

“As an artist myself, I am very passionate about telling stories and expressing emotion through art,” Larry Thornton, Celebration of Creativity Art Contest judge and McDonald’s owner operator, said. “This program gives the children of Central Alabama not only an opportunity to express themselves but also an opportunity to celebrate an important movement in our history.”

Students will be competing for cash prizes up to $500, and teachers of first-place winners will also win a $250 Alabama Art Supply Gift Card. Categories are broken down by grade level.

Initial judging will take place February 9, 2017, and final judging will take place and be announced on February 23, 2017.

“Last year the program brought in 200 entries from 42 schools in the Central Alabama area and each piece conveyed a unique story brought to life through original art,” Debbie Kiker, Angels Advertising marketing director, said. “We are thrilled to be in the fifth year of the program and hope to receive even more entries this year.”

Students must be enrolled in school and residents of Central Alabama to be eligible. Students may submit only one piece of artwork in any medium, with the exception of photography. The maximum size for any entry is 11”x17”.

Students will be judged on technique personal expression, organization and integration.