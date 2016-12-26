Tips to prevent post-holiday burglary

By Megan Miller, Editor

BIRMINGHAM – Securing your home before heading out for the New Year is important, as December and January are the top two months for thefts in the U.S.

State Farm reports handling 2,086 home theft claims in Alabama in 2015. The average cost of a filed claim is $2,789.

“The holiday season is the time that most people in Alabama are most at risk for being the victim of theft,” State Farm Spokesman Roszell Gadson said. “Be aware of the risk and take precautions so that you don’t become a victim.”

State Farm encourages to lock doors and windows, keep track of any spare keys, be wary about posting vacation plans on social media, use automatic timers on lights when away, park cars in the garage with the garage door shut, have telephone calls forwarded when you’re away from home and have a neighbor pick up the mail and newspaper, take out the trash and have your grass mowed.

The FBI cites nearly 400,000 burglaries in the U.S. last November and December alone. Year-round, a house, apartment or condo in the U.S. us burglarized once ever 15 seconds.