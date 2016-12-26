Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after being shot, robbed on Christmas
From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports
BIRMINGHAM – Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday.
The incident took place on 2nd Avenue North, where police said a female was robbed and shot. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect described as a black male, wearing black clothing, according to WBRC.
This story is developing.
Praying for this lady just very sad