Woman sustains life-threatening injuries after being shot, robbed on Christmas

Posted by: Posted date: December 26, 2016

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM – Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Photo via Birmingham Police Twitter

The incident took place on 2nd Avenue North, where police said a female was robbed and shot. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a black male, wearing black clothing, according to WBRC.

This story is developing.

 

