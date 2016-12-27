Courtyard Marriott receives liquor license during Trussville council meeting

By Megan Miller, Editor

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville City Council conducted one final short meeting for 2016 to cover last-minute business before ringing in the New Year.

The main topic of conversation on the agenda was the approval of a liquor license for the Courtyard Marriott on Roosevelt Boulevard, which was carried over from the last meeting.

During the last meeting the council asked general manager of the Trussville Courtyard Marriott, Rhondell Brown, to check with Marriott Corporate and get approval for the hotel to be a part of the Responsible Vendor Program through the Alabama ABC Board. Brown returned, along with a representative from Larry Blumberg & Associates based out of Dothan to speak to the council.

LBA representative Kevin Kelly said he would return to the Courtyard Marriott and personally oversee staff training after the liquor license was granted. Kelly said he has 20 years of experience with the company and is well versed on city and state ordinances regarding alcohol sales.

Kelly works for the Hilton, but LBA manages the Trussville Courtyard Marriot as well as various other hotel locations.

“I will spend several days with them during the training and after to make sure they understand their responsibility when serving alcohol,” Kelly said.

Kelly presented a handbook to the council that all trainees will receive, which will be followed by a written test that Marriott will keep with their files.

“I did speak with the ABC Board and they said they’d come out and train us once we got the liquor license,” Brown said. “We are going to be part of the Responsible Vendor Program.”

“I have a lot of confidence that Marriott Corporate is going to do this and going to do this right,” Councilman Alan Taylor said.

The license was approved provided that the Courtyard Marriott completes the Responsible Vendors Program.

“We want you to understand that we’re encouraging of your business,” Council President Brian Plant said. “Selling alcohol is a serious matter and we need to know that you take that seriously and understand that. We need to make sure everybody gets trained.”

One final matter on the agenda included a budget adjustment for the Inspections Department’s new building. The new building and renovations were approved during the last council meeting.