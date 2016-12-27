Mother of JSU football coach found dead Tuesday

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

ODENVILLE – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled the missing senior alert for Virginia Grass.

Virginia Grass, 78, went missing from 1227 Bucks Valley Road between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. Her body was recovered after 10 a.m. in a pond three-quarters of a mile away from her home,

Around 200 people gathered to search for her by air, on foot and on horseback from the time she went missing until Tuesday morning.

Grass was the mother of Jacksonville State University football coach John Grass. Trussville’s Casey Dunn, the All-American center for the Gamecocks, tweeted out the missing person information from his account Monday night. Former Husky Joseph Roberts also plays for JSU.

“The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of the family would like to hank all volunteers, searchers and agencies who assisted in locating Ms. Grass,” Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray said. “Our thoughts and prayers now turn to Ms. Grass’s family.”

Coach Grass released a statement on Twitter: “My family appreciates your love and support for us during this time. Momma was a lady who loved her family, the community, church and served 35 years as a bus driver. She was a special woman with a big heart. My mom is at home now where she wanted to be.”