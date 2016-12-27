 [fiatalert]
Mother of JSU football coach still missing

Posted by: Posted date: December 27, 2016

ODENVILLE –The Odenville police, the St. Clair Sherrif’s office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are still searching for 78-year-old Virginia Grass who went missing from 1227 Bucks Valley Road between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

Searchers took to the air Monday night while dozens of volunteers joined law enforcement agencies in a foot search for the elderly lady.

Police said she is believed to be on foot and not in a vehicle.

Grass is the mother of Jacksonville State University football coach John Grass. Trussville’s Casey Dunn, the All-American center for the Gamecocks, tweeted out the missing person information from his account Monday night. Former Husky Joseph Roberts also plays for JSU.

Virginia Grass is missing from her Odenville home. Photo via Odenville Police Department Facebook

Grass was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall with grey hair.

Any sightings or contact please cal the St. Clair County Sheriffs office at 205-629-3333.

Comments

  1. Linda Wilson Pohlman says:
    December 27, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    The mother of the football coach has been found. Details not released to public yet

  2. Gwen Lackey says:
    December 27, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    Praying she was found safe

  3. Scott White says:
    December 27, 2016 at 7:48 pm

    She was found dead this morning. Very sad..

  4. Donna Howell Bryan says:
    December 27, 2016 at 7:54 pm

    Please remember this family in your prayers! Ms Grass was the sweetest person
    So sad!

