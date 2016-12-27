Mother of JSU football coach still missing

ODENVILLE –The Odenville police, the St. Clair Sherrif’s office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are still searching for 78-year-old Virginia Grass who went missing from 1227 Bucks Valley Road between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

Searchers took to the air Monday night while dozens of volunteers joined law enforcement agencies in a foot search for the elderly lady.

Police said she is believed to be on foot and not in a vehicle.

Grass is the mother of Jacksonville State University football coach John Grass. Trussville’s Casey Dunn, the All-American center for the Gamecocks, tweeted out the missing person information from his account Monday night. Former Husky Joseph Roberts also plays for JSU.

Grass was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall with grey hair.

Any sightings or contact please cal the St. Clair County Sheriffs office at 205-629-3333.