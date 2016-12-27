Mother of JSU football coach still missing
ODENVILLE –The Odenville police, the St. Clair Sherrif’s office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are still searching for 78-year-old Virginia Grass who went missing from 1227 Bucks Valley Road between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
Searchers took to the air Monday night while dozens of volunteers joined law enforcement agencies in a foot search for the elderly lady.
Police said she is believed to be on foot and not in a vehicle.
Grass is the mother of Jacksonville State University football coach John Grass. Trussville’s Casey Dunn, the All-American center for the Gamecocks, tweeted out the missing person information from his account Monday night. Former Husky Joseph Roberts also plays for JSU.
Grass was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall with grey hair.
Any sightings or contact please cal the St. Clair County Sheriffs office at 205-629-3333.
Comments
The mother of the football coach has been found. Details not released to public yet
Praying she was found safe
She was found dead this morning. Very sad..
Please remember this family in your prayers! Ms Grass was the sweetest person
So sad!