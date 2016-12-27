Places to ring in the New Year in Birmingham

By Megan Miller, Editor

BIRMINGHAM – With 2016 on its way out, there are a number of events in downtown Birmingham and locally to ring in the New Year.

Crazy Horse in Argo is offering a $25 prime rib special on New Year’s Eve, with three other available entrees on the menu. There is also an exclusive celebration upstairs in the newly completed party room and speakeasy lounge. Admission is $80 per person and is all inclusive, with the prime rib special, drinks, fireworks show and breakfast at 12:30 a.m. Reservations are limited an can be made at 205-655-2040.

The first ever BirmingJam will take place in the Club Lounge of Regions Field, and is a black tie affair including live music, food, drinks, games, a raffle, the college football playoffs, an illuminated steel cage ball drop and fireworks show. Tickets begin at $40.

Paradise in East Birmingham is hosting Paradise on the Parkway. Admission is $10 and includes light appetizers and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. VIP admission is also available, as well as bottle service.

For those looking for a change of scenery throughout the night, the Get Down Downtown is offering a $20 admission to six bars and restaurants, including Pale Eddie’s Pour House, Rogue Tavern, The Collins Bar, Wine Loft Birmingham, Tavern on 1st and Carrigan’s Public House. Admission also includes unlimited rides on the Get Down Downtown party bus.

If a more quiet evening is your style, you can ring in the New Year with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra at the Alabama Theatre. The concert begins at 6 p.m. and tickets begin at $18, which includes a champagne toast at the conclusion of the evening.

Other live music events include Anderson East with Dylan Leblanc at the Lyric Theatre and Bassnectar at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

As always, those who need to be towed home can call AAA at 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free ride. Locally, Trussville residents can call ABC Towing for a ride also, within a 10-mile radius of Trussville. Jimmy Schatz with ABC said towing is available from 11 p.m.-3 a.m.