 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Two wounded in Avondale shooting

Two wounded in Avondale shooting

Posted by: Posted date: December 27, 2016

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –Police are searching for gunmen who shot two men in Avondale on Christmas night.

The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of Fifth Court North, according to the Birmingham police. The two victims are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham police or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 254-7777.

Comments

  1. Scott Coffey says:
    December 27, 2016 at 3:46 pm

    Sonny McLean Amy McLean Coffey

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top