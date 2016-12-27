Two wounded in Avondale shooting
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM –Police are searching for gunmen who shot two men in Avondale on Christmas night.
The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of Fifth Court North, according to the Birmingham police. The two victims are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Birmingham police or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 254-7777.
