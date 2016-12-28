Police searching for man that exposed himself to jogger at Cosby Lake Park

By Megan Miller, Editor

CLAY – Just before noon on Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious person at Cosby Lake Park.

An adult female jogging around the trail reported she saw a man standing off the trail at the north end of the park. When she made another lap, the man was reportedly smiling at her and exposing himself.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the area in a green Ford Expedition. The area was searched, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s, 5’11” tall with brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a green shirt and a camouflage ball cap.

“We thought about moving our cameras over there, but we figured that was just going to scare him away,” Clay Mayor Charles Webster said.

Webster said the Sheriff’s Department has surveillance on the grounds of the park currently.

“Hopefully we can track him down,” Webster said.

Anyone with information should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 325-1450.