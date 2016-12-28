Teen killed in Jefferson County, one suspect still at large

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A teenager was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Carver Avenue in Hueytown.

Colt Coggins, 17, was killed around 3:30 p.m. The victim and several other teenagers were in a car on the dead end street when gunfire began. When the victim

was shot in the head, Hueytown Police Chief Chuck Hagler told al.com the other teens panicked and drove him to his home on Huggins Drive in McCalla. He was pronounced dead in the car at his home.

Officers responded to the shooting at Carver Avenue, but arrived to find all victims and suspects had left the scene. Police set up a perimeter and began searching for two suspects, black males, and issued a BOLO for the car that fled the scene containing the victim.

The victim’s friends were taken in for questioning but it was determined they weren’t involved in the homicide.

One of the alleged suspects was taken into custody around 9 p.m., and police are still searching for the second suspect in the Dolomite area.

The investigation is ongoing.