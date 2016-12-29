16-year-old missing out of Ohatchee found Thursday

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

OHATCHEE – The Ohatchee Police Department announced late Thursday that Alyssa Johnson has been located safe. They also thanked the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

Alyssa Johnson, 16, was last seen on Monday Grayton Road in Ohatchee. She is described as 5'1" tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Ohatchee Police at 256-892-3156.