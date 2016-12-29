 [fiatalert]
16-year-old missing out of Ohatchee since Monday

Posted by: Posted date: December 29, 2016

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

OHATCHEE – The Ohatchee Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Johnson, left, has been missing since Monday.

Alyssa Johnson, 16, was last seen on Monday Grayton Road in Ohatchee. She is described as 5’1” tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Ohatchee Police at 256-892-3156.

Comments

  1. Gina Atkins says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:20 pm

    Rebecca Dyer Southern

  2. Gina Atkins says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:20 pm

    Rebecca Dyer Southern

  3. Rebecca Dyer Southern says:
    December 29, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Yes she left earlier in the weekend too, but came back home. Praying she is safe!

  4. Tina Wyatt says:
    December 29, 2016 at 5:39 pm

    Logan Davis Wyatt

