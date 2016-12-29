16-year-old missing out of Ohatchee since Monday

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

OHATCHEE – The Ohatchee Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Alyssa Johnson, 16, was last seen on Monday Grayton Road in Ohatchee. She is described as 5’1” tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Ohatchee Police at 256-892-3156.