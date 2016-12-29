16-year-old missing out of Ohatchee since Monday
From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports
OHATCHEE – The Ohatchee Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.
Alyssa Johnson, 16, was last seen on Monday Grayton Road in Ohatchee. She is described as 5’1” tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Ohatchee Police at 256-892-3156.
Comments
Rebecca Dyer Southern
Yes she left earlier in the weekend too, but came back home. Praying she is safe!
Logan Davis Wyatt