Center Point man wanted on three drug-related warrants

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

CENTER POINT – Mitchell Clyde Hardy, 44, is wanted on a Jefferson County felony warrant.

Hardy is accused of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He’s described as 5’11” tall, 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Hardy’s last known address was the 1800 block of 6th Street NE in Center Point.

Anyone with information on Hardy’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-7777. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.