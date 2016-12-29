Pinson Library offers full calendar for New Year

By Megan Miller, Editor

PINSON – The Pinson Public Library has a full calendar to ring in the New Year.

Reading with Ringling will take place between Jan. 3 and 16, and anyone who checks out five books from the children’s room will get a free children’s ticket to see the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the BJCC in January. Conditions apply, so ask a staff member for further information.

The library is also kicking off the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Any child age birth to five years can participate, and the kickoff event will take place Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. and will include literacy activities, snacks and more. Children can be registered at the event or anytime after.

The introduction to playwriting and screenwriting class will kick off Jan. 14. This nine-week course will allow participants to write and workshop plays for the traditional theatre setting as well as the cinema. Students will write and workshop a stage drama where they will learn the craft of creating complex characters, settings and dialogue for the traditional stage, and they will also learn to write television pieces. Students will also be provided with information on how to submit their works for publication. The courses will take place each Saturday beginning Jan. 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and classes are free and open to teens and adults.

Other events include the Teen Advisory Board meeting Jan. 10 at 6 p.m., coffee and coloring for adults on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon, Story Time for Growin’ Beans on Jan. 13, 20 and 27 at 10 a.m., Fandom Friday for teens Jan 20 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and Valentine’s for Children’s Hospital Jan. 30-Feb. 4.

The library will be closed Jan. 16.