Cougars boys stumble against Fairfield, rally for consolation bracket championship at Choo-Choo Classic

Clay-Chalkville saw its run derailed at Shades Valley in the 60th annual Choo-Choo Classic boys basketball tournament.

The Cougars, 12-1 after an emotional Class 6A, Area 12 win at Pinson Valley, never got rolling against the Fairfield Tigers in the tournament opener. They dropped a 56-38 decision, the fewest points the Cougars have scored this season and the most they've allowed.

That goes against the grain for coach Jeremy Monceaux, whose team’s goal is to top 50 points and holds it opponent under 50.

Anthony Holmes led Clay with 10 points.

The Cougars rebounded with a 65-55 win over Jefferson Davis of Montgomery. Holmes led with 18 points and Jalen Jordan scored 12 and added eight assists.

That put the Cougars into the consolation final against Hazel Green, and the Cougars cruised past the 6A Trojans 70-57 behind Eddie Smith's 18 points.

The Cougars are scheduled to participate in the Jefferson-Shelby Hoops Classic on Jan. 2.

Clay girls finish fourth at Lady Jag tourney: Coach Justin Haynie’s Clay-Chalkville Lady Cougars finished fourth at Spain Park’s Lady Jag Christmas Tournament, but they were left thinking about what might have been.

The Lady Cougars opened with a 48-47 win over Cullman, then rallied to top Mountain Brook 44-33 behind a 24-6 second half effort.

But the Lady Cougars took a 58-24 hammering from 6A No. 2 Hazel Green and then dropped a bitter 45-44 loss to 7A Thompson.

Hazel Green won the tournament, beating Spain Park 47-15 to improve to 17-0.

Clay (11-5) is slated to play in the Jefferson-Shelby Hoops Classic on Jan. 2.

Hewitt boys heading to Brindlee Mountain: The Hewitt-Trussville boys () were scheduled to play in the Brindlee Mountain Holiday Classic on Tuesday. That score was unavailable at press time.

Lady Huskies play in BallN Prep Power Holiday Invite: Hewitt-Trussville’s girls were scheduled to open play Wednesday against No. 9 Auburn in the BallN Prep Power Holiday Invite at Carver High in Birmingham. They were scheduled to face Auburn at 9:30 a.m. The Lady Huskies also have a game scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday against Stewart Creek (Tenn.)

Pinson Valley boys: The Pinson Valley Indians are slated to participate in the Albertville Civitan tournament Dec. 26.

Pinson Valley girls struggle: The Pinson Valley girls struggled as expected at the Spain Park Lady Jag Christmas Tournament. The Lady Indians took losses from Mountain Brook 57-21, Cullman 70-38 and Carver 40-25. They’re next scheduled to play in the Jefferson-Shelby Hoops Classic Jan. 2.

Center Point boys idle: The Center Point Eagles are scheduled to participate in the Jefferson-Shelby Hoops Classic on Jan. 2 before getting back into Area 12 play.

Center Point girls runner-up in Clemens tournament: The Center Point Lady Eagles made a strong showing in a tournament at James Clemens in Madison. The Lady Eagles beat Arab 58-41, topped James Clemens 36-22 and Lee 42-26 before falling to Madison Academy 39-36 in the championship game. The Lady Eagles (10-5) play in the Jeffco-Shelby classic Jan. 2.