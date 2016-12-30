Tuscaloosa Police investigating beating in video with more than 1 million views

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a beating which has circulated on social media since the incident.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, the video depicts a transgender woman kicking and striking a man in a bathtub before dragging him across the floor of an apartment.

The video is three minutes and 33 seconds, and is titled “Guy Gets Manhandled by his Girlfriend After He Got Caught Texting Another Girl!”. The video was uploaded to the WorldStarHipHop website and has been viewed more than one million times, and has been shared on Facebook by more than 69,000 people.

Lt. Teena Richardson told the Tuscaloosa News the victim filed a police report around 10 p.m. Thursday. She classified the attack as a third degree misdemeanor assault, which occurred in the 2800 block of McFarland Boulevard East between 1:30 and 2 a.m. The victim left the apartment on his own and drove to DCH to seek treatment for pain around his eyes.

No arrests have been made in the case.