Flood Warning- NWS issues severe weather alerts for the area

From Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham has issued a flood warning for urban areas and small streams in Chilton, Blount, Bibb, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson counties until 11:45 a.m.



According to the National Weather Service, at 9:47 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain which will cause flooding. One to two inches of rain is possible in a short period of time. Some places may receive more.



Some locations that will experience flooding include, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Northport, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Calera, Fairfield and Chelsea.



The NWS urges travelers not to turn around as most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles, and to keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away.