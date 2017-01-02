Kiffin out, Sarkisian in as Alabama OC for championship game

Steve Sarkisian will take over play calling duties a game earlier than expected after Alabama parted ways with Lane Kiffin on Monday. Alabama faces Clemson for the national championship on Jan. 8.

“We appreciate all that Lane has done for our football program over the last three years,” Saban said. “We sat down following the Washington game and talked about the time demands of managing both jobs, and we recognized that it is best for our players, and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU.”

Sarkisian had already been named Alabama’s offensive coordinator for next season, but Mondays move was unexpected. The Crimson Tide defeated Washington in the first round of the college football playoffs despite a lackluster offensive showing.