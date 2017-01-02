TCBOE accepts Johns’ resignation

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Hewitt-Trussville High School Athletics Director Karen Johns during a called board meeting on Monday morning. According to a release from the school board, a search for her replacement will begin immediately.

“I am proud of our sports programs and the accomplishments we have made by working together over the past few years,” TCS Superintendent Pattie Neill said. “We are committed to starting a search to find the best person to continue to advance our athletic program, support our coaches and take us to the next level of excellence.”

Board President Sid McNeal echoed Neill’s statement.

“We are grateful for Coach Johns’ great contributions to Trussville athletics over these past years, and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors,” he said. “We are starting our search for our next outstanding leader for our athletic programs, and look forward to updating our community on this process.”

Johns resigned in December, and said, “This was the most disappointing decision of my professional career. With that being said, it’s one I felt compelled to make.”

Johns was named to the post by former superintendent Suzanne Freeman in 2011 from a list of four finalists, including Bill Gray, Roger Shultz and Ron Selesky.



Efforts to reach Johns on Monday were unsuccessful.

Resumes for those interested in applying for the position may be sent to superintendent@trussvillecityschools.com