4 in Alabama dead after Monday tornado

REHOBETH –The governor’s office confirmed that four people were killed in Rehobeth when a tree fell on their mobile home on Monday. Several other structures in the area were also damaged by a possible tornado.

Schools in Rehobeth have canceled classes for Tuesday.

Governor Robert Bentley expressed his condolences to the family.

Tens of thousands were without power as storms streamed across the state on Monday. Locally, many areas experienced flash flooding and saw as much as five inches of rain.