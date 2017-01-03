Dunn named to fifth All-American team

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JACKSONVILLE — Casey Dunn and three of his Jacksonville State teammates were named to the HERO Sports FCS All-America Team, which was released last week.

Dunn, the former Hewitt-Trussville standout, was named as the second-team center. Quarterback Eli Jenkins was a first-team pick as an Athlete, while defensive lineman Darius Jackson was on the second team and o-lineman Justin Lea was on the third team.

This is the fifth All-America team Dunn has been selected for. Dunn was the anchor in the Gamecocks offensive line that paved the way for the top offense and rushing offense in the OVC. Jax State rolled up 434 yards per game, 250.6 per game on the ground.



Dunn helped protect Jenkins and led a Gamecock line that featured five All-OVC performers in 2016. They were two of three First Team All-OVC Offensive Linemen for the Gamecocks this season.