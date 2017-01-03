Etowah County woman arrested for chemical endangerment of newborn

From Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

ETOWAH COUNTY — A Gadsden woman was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child, according to Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

“Felicia Megan Hansard, 23, of Gadsden, is charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed, which is a felony,” investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Hansard admitted to illegally using methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy. Her baby tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine at the time of delivery.

She is being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond for the chemical endangerment warrant. As a condition of the bond, Hansard must complete a drug treatment program and will be monitored by Etowah Community Corrections.

Etowah County Department of Human Resources is also involved with the case.