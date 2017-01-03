Overnight shooting leaves one dead

BIRMINGHAM –Police responded to The Oaks at Springville apartment complex in northeast Birmingham at 2:45 a.m. Monday where they found a man dead.

The apartments are located on Earline Circle, just off of Springville Road. The victim did not live in the apartments, according to WBRC.

The victim is a black male in his early 30s and police are questioning a person of interest.

The homicide is Birmingham’s first of 2017, following the deadliest year in a decade for the city.