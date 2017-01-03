 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Overnight shooting leaves one dead

Overnight shooting leaves one dead

Posted by: Posted date: January 03, 2017

BIRMINGHAM –Police responded to The Oaks at Springville apartment complex in northeast Birmingham at 2:45 a.m. Monday where they found a man dead.

The apartments are located on Earline Circle, just off of Springville Road. The victim did not live in the apartments, according to WBRC.

The victim is a black male in his early 30s and police are questioning a person of interest.

The homicide is Birmingham’s first of 2017, following the deadliest year in a decade for the city.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top