Abney named interim AD for Hewitt-Trussville

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools announced today that Jennifer Abney has been named the interim athletic director for Hewitt-Trussville High School.

Abney is currently serving her fifth year as an assistant principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School. While finishing her master’s degree in Instructional Leadership from Samford University, she taught physical education and served as the head junior varsity coach and assistant varsity coach for volleyball, basketball, and softball from 2008-12 at Hewitt-Trussville High School. She also coached at Clay-Chalkville prior to coming to Hewitt-Trussville.

“Candidates were interviewed today and Jennifer Abney, who is currently an Assistant Principal at HTHS, was selected to keep our outstanding athletic programs at a high level. She knows most of the current coaches personally and she looks forward to working with them to maintain our high caliber athletic program,” Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill said.

Abney earned her B.S. in Physical Education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2001. Before enrolling at UAB, Jennifer attended LaGrange College where she played volleyball and softball in 1996-97. While attending UAB, Abney began coaching volleyball under her mentor and former coach, Frances Crapet, at John Carroll Catholic High School. She continued coaching with Crapet for two years while finishing her degree. She played volleyball and softball at John Carroll Catholic High School from 1992-96. She was a four-year letterman in both sports and earned all-state honors in 1995 in volleyball.

HTHS Principal Tim Salem said, “Jennifer Abney is highly qualified to serve as interim athletic director for Trussville City Schools, as she brings her leadership abilities used daily as a high school administrator, as well as thirteen years of coaching experience in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.”

HTMS Principal Lisa Berry added, “Ms. Abney is an excellent communicator and has great rapport with faculty, students, and parents and all other stakeholders involved in the athletic program.”

Abney has been married to Tommy Abney, a 1992 HTHS alumni, math teacher, and coach of the junior varsity girls soccer team at Hewitt-Trussville High School, for fourteen years. They have two children, Zac, a 6th grader at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School, and Anna, a 5th grader at Paine Elementary.