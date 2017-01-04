Former PVHS coach Matt Glover accepts St. Clair County head coaching position

PINSON – Former Pinson Valley football coach Matt Glover is headed to St. Clair County as head coach.

He awaits approval by the St. Clair County School Board at its May meeting, but he has already been offered the job by Principal Mike Howard and he has accepted it. He’s awaiting a teaching position to open up at St. Clair County.

Until then, he has moved from Pinson Valley to Clay-Chalkville, where he will finish out the year, doing “whatever Mr. (Principal Michael) Lee needs me to do.”

Glover was removed as head coach following the season. Although he leaves a Pinson Valley team that seems on the brink of a big season, he is looking forward to his new post.

“I’m excited,” Glover said. “Any time you start a new job, you’re excited about it. I’m from Springville, so this is like home to me. I know a lot of the people over there, lots of familiar faces.”

He has not met the team as of yet, but there will be a “Meet the Coach” event Thursday.

“I’ll head over in the afternoon, starting tomorrow, and work with the kids. I’ll kind of be like a volunteer coach until a position opens up in my field. I’ll be with them through spring practice and all that, so we’ll get about five months to get to know each other.”

Glover posted a 50-41 record in eight seasons at Pinson Valley, including an 8-4 mark last season, but was removed as head coach and athletic director by Principal Michael Turner last month.

St. Clair County is a Class 5A school that hasn’t had a lot of success lately. The Saints posted three straight 3-7 seasons under Lance Smith and haven’t had a winning season since 2010 when they were in Class 4A.

They are in a tough region, with Briarwood Christian, Wenonah, Fairfield, Pleasant Grove, Shelby County, Woodlawn and Moody.

“It’s a tough region, but I’m used to regions that are pretty tough,” Glover said.

He will have a large senior class in 2017, some 27 seniors.

“They haven’t had a lot of success lately, but we’re just going to get to work and see what happens.”

Pinson Valley has not yet filled its open head coaching position.