Winter storm watch issued for Jefferson, St. Clair Blount counties for Friday, Saturday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a winter storm watch beginning early Friday morning through Saturday morning. The watch for thirteen counties in central Alabama includes Jefferson, St. Clair and Blount.

According to the NWS, a strong cold front will dive southward on Friday morning plunging temperatures near or below freezing. At the same time, a weak gulf system will begin spreading moisture northward into the watch area Friday morning through Saturday morning. This could result in accumulating sleet as the system exits northward.

The largest impacts will be along the I-59 and I-20 corridor. Sleet could accumulate as far south as I-65. Up to two inches of snow accumulation are possible between I-59 and I-20 from the metro Birmingham area east and northeastward. Accumulations of less than two inches are possible west and northwest of metro Birmingham.