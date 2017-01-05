BREAKING: Trussville City Schools CLOSED Friday

From staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools released a statement Thursday that all city schools will be closed for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

“Due to predicted sleet, icy rain, snow and the recommendation from NWS for limited travel Friday and Saturday, Trussville City Schools will be closed Friday, January 6, 2017. If a State of Emergency is declared by the Governor’s office, E-learning activities will not be required,” the release read.

