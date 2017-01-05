Governor issues State of Emergency in preparation of winter storms
From staff reports
MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has issued a state of emergency ahead of the potential severe weather on Friday, Jan. 6. to be effective at 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Any schools closed due to weather during a state of emergency are not required to make up the missed days. Additionally, Trussville City Schools will not require students to complete E-learning assignments due to the declaration.
The following agencies have been directed to be in place by 8 a.m. Friday morning.
- The Alabama Emergency Management Agency will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to level three.
- Emergency Management Divisions C, D, F and G will be activated to help coordinate local response efforts.
- The Alabama National Guard will activate 300 soldiers to assist with mission support teams and command staff at the Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery
The governor’s statement read:
I am encouraging all Alabama residents to be prepared for the potential of significant winter weather and I have directed my essential state agencies to do the same,” Governor Robert Bentley said. “With any severe weather event there is always a measure of uncertainty; however, it is important for everyone to take the necessary precautions and stay informed of the latest weather predictions in your area. I have issued a State of Emergency to ensure all available state resources are ready to be deployed if and when it is deemed necessary.
