Governor issues State of Emergency in preparation of winter storms

From staff reports

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has issued a state of emergency ahead of the potential severe weather on Friday, Jan. 6. to be effective at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Any schools closed due to weather during a state of emergency are not required to make up the missed days. Additionally, Trussville City Schools will not require students to complete E-learning assignments due to the declaration.

The following agencies have been directed to be in place by 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to level three.

Emergency Management Divisions C, D, F and G will be activated to help coordinate local response efforts.

The Alabama National Guard will activate 300 soldiers to assist with mission support teams and command staff at the Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery

The governor’s statement read: