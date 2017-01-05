 [fiatalert]
Governor issues State of Emergency in preparation of winter storms

Posted by: Posted date: January 05, 2017

From staff reports

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has issued a state of emergency ahead of the potential severe weather on Friday, Jan. 6. to be effective at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Any schools closed due to weather during a state of emergency are not required to make up the missed days. Additionally, Trussville City Schools will not require students to complete E-learning assignments due to the declaration.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley photo courtesy of Alabama Governor's Office

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley
photo courtesy of Alabama Governor’s Office

The following agencies have been directed to be in place by 8 a.m. Friday morning.

  • The Alabama Emergency Management Agency will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to level three.
  • Emergency Management Divisions C, D, F and G will be activated to help coordinate local response efforts.
  • The Alabama National Guard will activate 300 soldiers to assist with mission support teams and command staff at the Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery

The governor’s statement read:

I am encouraging all Alabama residents to be prepared for the potential of significant winter weather and I have directed my essential state agencies to do the same,” Governor Robert Bentley said. “With any severe weather event there is always a measure of uncertainty; however, it is important for everyone to take the necessary precautions and stay informed of the latest weather predictions in your area. I have issued a State of Emergency to ensure all available state resources are ready to be deployed if and when it is deemed necessary.

Comments

  1. Jan Dabovich says:
    January 5, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Oh my!!! I just now read this!! Stay safe!!!

