Thursday 9 p.m.- Winter weather update

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The latest information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham includes winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for most of Alabama.

Governor Robert Bentley has declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties across Alabama.

According to the NWS, winter weather will produce accumulating snow and freezing rain along a corridor north of Interstate 20. The time frame remains 6 a.m. on Friday until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

In the local area, accumulations of ice and snow could range from half an inch to 2 inches in an area including Tuscaloosa, through parts of metro Birmingham to Gadsden and areas north.

Driving may become hazardous as roads and bridges could freeze over and become slick and difficult to maneuver. Periods of snow could also produce periods of limited visibility. Caution should be used if you have to drive.

Trussville City, Jefferson County, and St. Clair County schools are all closed on Friday.